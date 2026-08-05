Enersys $ENS Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 48,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Enersys worth $28,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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