Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $109.89 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,077 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.83% of Hasbro worth $109,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,392,088,000 after purchasing an additional 453,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company's stock worth $480,424,000 after buying an additional 131,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company's stock worth $357,286,000 after buying an additional 1,399,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,020 shares of the company's stock worth $299,700,000 after buying an additional 122,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,579,000 after acquiring an additional 651,790 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on Hasbro to $105 from $90 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels.

Argus raised its price target on Hasbro to $105 from $90 and reiterated a rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro unveiled My Little Pony: Forever Friendship , a new animated YouTube series set to premiere in early 2027, adding another way to monetize its valuable intellectual property. Article Title

Hasbro unveiled , a new animated YouTube series set to premiere in early 2027, adding another way to monetize its valuable intellectual property. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro also expanded its licensed toy lineup with new Legend of Zelda , Transformers , and Street Fighter figure reveals, showing ongoing strength in its entertainment-driven product pipeline.

Hasbro also expanded its licensed toy lineup with new , , and figure reveals, showing ongoing strength in its entertainment-driven product pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary about Hasbro’s growth strategy shifting toward “kidults” highlights the company’s effort to broaden its audience, but it is more of a strategic narrative than a near-term catalyst.

Recent commentary about Hasbro’s growth strategy shifting toward “kidults” highlights the company’s effort to broaden its audience, but it is more of a strategic narrative than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be influencing the stock today.

Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be influencing the stock today. Negative Sentiment: A report on Hasbro scaling back parts of its gaming ambitions after a $56 million loss could raise concerns about profitability in its gaming segment, even though some projects remain safe.

A report on Hasbro scaling back parts of its gaming ambitions after a $56 million loss could raise concerns about profitability in its gaming segment, even though some projects remain safe. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly lowered its price target to $111, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat despite the target still being above the current share price.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.6%

Hasbro stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. Hasbro's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Hasbro's payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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