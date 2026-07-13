Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 315,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ELS alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Lifestyle Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Lifestyle Properties wasn't on the list.

While Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here