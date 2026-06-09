Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,892 shares of the company's stock after selling 191,300 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.50% of Fluence Energy worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $14,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $12,901,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,528 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 5.1%

FLNC opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.76. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

See Also

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