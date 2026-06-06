EULAV Asset Management Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 84,808 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 76,151 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 254,414 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $290.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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