Everest Financial Group LLC Acquires 917 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Everest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.5% of Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The firm has a market cap of $691.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,754.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,524.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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