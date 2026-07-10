ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $137.31 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exxon signaled a stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings backdrop, with higher crude prices and improved refining/upstream margins expected to lift results. Strong Commodity Tailwinds Poised to Boost XOM's Q2 Results

Exxon signaled a stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings backdrop, with higher crude prices and improved refining/upstream margins expected to lift results. Positive Sentiment: The company updated Q2 earnings considerations, and multiple reports said the new outlook points to a potentially large profit windfall, with some estimates rising to around $5 billion in quarterly earnings lift. Exxon Mobil updates Q2 earnings considerations, cites impacts across key businesses

The company updated Q2 earnings considerations, and multiple reports said the new outlook points to a potentially large profit windfall, with some estimates rising to around $5 billion in quarterly earnings lift. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and partners committed about $1 billion to Nigeria’s Usan Infill Project, which could add roughly 40,000 barrels per day of production and strengthen future output growth. ExxonMobil to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's oilfield, regulator says

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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