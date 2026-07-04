Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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