Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 46,051 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,035 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,051 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.22% of MongoDB worth $76,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock worth $148,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock worth $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $350.74 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1,505.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 993,316 shares in the company, valued at $295,998,234.84. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock worth $26,629,774. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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