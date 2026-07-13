Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $66,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $235.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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