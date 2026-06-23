Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 411.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $59,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.2% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 30,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 119,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $304,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $54.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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