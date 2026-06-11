First American Trust FSB Buys 24,399 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,324 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB's holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here