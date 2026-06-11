First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,000.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $949.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.94. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Article Title

Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Article Title

The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Article Title

Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Article Title

Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary around insiders selling shares and articles questioning whether GS is still attractive at current levels are also adding pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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