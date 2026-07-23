First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,853 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.7%

INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 billion, a PE ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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