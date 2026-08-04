First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,943,000 after buying an additional 1,710,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,804,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,777,000 after buying an additional 1,420,353 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.23.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,523 shares of company stock worth $139,422,230.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure growth narrative: Nebius is being promoted as a leading “neocloud” provider, supported by vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic relationship with NVIDIA, and strong revenue-growth visibility. Nebius: The Neocloud Leader

Nebius is being promoted as a leading “neocloud” provider, supported by vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic relationship with NVIDIA, and strong revenue-growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Expansion potential: Potential data-center development in India could broaden Nebius’ geographic footprint and lift its long-term capacity beyond current guidance. Recent job postings were cited as evidence of possible expansion. NVIDIA’s reported 9.3% stake also strengthens the company’s technology and customer relationships. Nebius: Too Cheap To Ignore

Potential data-center development in India could broaden Nebius’ geographic footprint and lift its long-term capacity beyond current guidance. Recent job postings were cited as evidence of possible expansion. NVIDIA’s reported 9.3% stake also strengthens the company’s technology and customer relationships. Positive Sentiment: Funding and demand: Nebius’ approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital for AI-cloud expansion and is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows. Investors are also anticipating the company’s August 12 second-quarter earnings report amid continued large AI-capacity spending by major customers. Nebius shares jump amid financing and AI demand

Nebius’ approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital for AI-cloud expansion and is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows. Investors are also anticipating the company’s August 12 second-quarter earnings report amid continued large AI-capacity spending by major customers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $224 price target, implying modest upside but signaling that valuation and execution risks remain. The target is below several other recent analyst targets.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $224 price target, implying modest upside but signaling that valuation and execution risks remain. The target is below several other recent analyst targets. Neutral Sentiment: Market support: Nebius participated in a broad Nasdaq rally led by AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting part of the move reflects favorable sector-wide momentum rather than only company-specific news. Nasdaq midday rally

Nebius participated in a broad Nasdaq rally led by AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting part of the move reflects favorable sector-wide momentum rather than only company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reported insider activity showed 46 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. This may weigh on sentiment by raising concerns about valuation or near-term profit-taking.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIS. Zacks Research upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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