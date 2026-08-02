Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,922 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 750,963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv worth $59,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $53.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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