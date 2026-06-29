Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,442 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.38.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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