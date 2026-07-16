Fortune 45 LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Fortune 45 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 413,245 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 204,407 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 810,438 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $141,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 43,934 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Article Title

Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put options activity and continued discussion of NVIDIA as a crowded trade suggest some investors are still hedging or questioning how much upside is already priced in. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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