Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.77 and a 12 month high of $177.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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