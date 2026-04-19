Fractal Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Solstice Advanced Mat comprises about 0.2% of Fractal Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SOLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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