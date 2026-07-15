FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $45.46 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,684 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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