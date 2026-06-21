Galaxy Group Investments LLC Makes New $15.41 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,150 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $15,413,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.6% of Galaxy Group Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $782,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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