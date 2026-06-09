Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

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