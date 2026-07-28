Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $551.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $487.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day moving average of $514.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Clear Str upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scam-prevention initiatives could support growth and trust. Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Mastercard bolsters scam defense

Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Positive Sentiment: Potential Vocalink sale is drawing investor attention. A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Potential Vocalink Sale and Earnings Momentum

A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain constructive ahead of earnings. Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Mastercard Q2 earnings estimates

Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard earnings will offer an industry read-through. Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Visa and Mastercard earnings estimates

Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Egypt corporate debit card launch

Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Negative Sentiment: Truist issued a pessimistic forecast for MA shares. The bearish outlook presents a counterweight to the positive earnings expectations and could limit upside if Mastercard’s results or guidance disappoint. Truist forecast for Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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