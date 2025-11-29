Gator Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 227,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $21.88 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

