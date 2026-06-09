Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.64 Million Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,750 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 74,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Teradata worth $66,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 80,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Teradata by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,985. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $2,295,481. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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