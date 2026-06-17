Gladstone Capital Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Gladstone Capital Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 406,531 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 6.8% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $65,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $170.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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