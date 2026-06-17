Gladstone Capital Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Gladstone Capital Management LLP cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 62,359 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.3% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CBRE opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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