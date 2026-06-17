Gladstone Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 209,100 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 209,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,379,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 3.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Airbnb Price Target Raised by Truist

Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Airbnb in its latest fund letter, focusing on the company’s resilience as AI reshapes the travel and real estate landscape; this is more of a long-term investment discussion than a direct catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

Airbnb Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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