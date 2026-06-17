Gladstone Capital Management LLP Takes $5.43 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 17,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 169,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,630,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $400.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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