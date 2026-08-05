Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 38,730 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 820.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,448 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Rollins were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Rollins from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $72.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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