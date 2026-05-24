Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,141 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.1%

BABA stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $311.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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