GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,483 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,483 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parrish Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parrish Capital LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 37,324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,469 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 115,896 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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