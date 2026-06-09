Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is accelerating its AI push by creating a new business unit, Token Foundry , which consolidates its Tongyi Lab and Future Life units under the Alibaba Token Hub. The move appears aimed at speeding product development and opening a potential new revenue stream from AI services. Article Title

Alibaba is accelerating its AI push by creating a new business unit, , which consolidates its Tongyi Lab and Future Life units under the Alibaba Token Hub. The move appears aimed at speeding product development and opening a potential new revenue stream from AI services. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI strategy is also getting investor attention through a UK trial of its Accio Work platform, which showcased the company’s agentic AI tools to European small and mid-sized businesses. That suggests Alibaba is trying to expand its AI footprint beyond China and prove real-world commercial use cases. Article Title

Alibaba’s AI strategy is also getting investor attention through a UK trial of its platform, which showcased the company’s agentic AI tools to European small and mid-sized businesses. That suggests Alibaba is trying to expand its AI footprint beyond China and prove real-world commercial use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is forging its AI plans into a more formal structure reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative, but this is mainly a strategic reorganization rather than an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Reports that Alibaba is forging its AI plans into a more formal structure reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative, but this is mainly a strategic reorganization rather than an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly added Alibaba to a list of companies it says support China’s military. That designation could hurt investor confidence and raises the risk of tighter scrutiny, reputational damage, and potential limits on U.S. government business. Article Title

The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly added Alibaba to a list of companies it says support China’s military. That designation could hurt investor confidence and raises the risk of tighter scrutiny, reputational damage, and potential limits on U.S. government business. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage echoed the Pentagon accusation against Alibaba, reinforcing the headline risk and likely adding pressure on BABA shares today. Article Title

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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