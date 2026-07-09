Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $324.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here