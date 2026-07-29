Guardian Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $124,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,035.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $953.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $694.05 and a twelve month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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