Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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