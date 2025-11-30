Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 7,316 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,287 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merck & Co., Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,513,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,665,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,669,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,330,668,000 after buying an additional 927,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,865,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,263,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,183 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,340,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,858,570,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.Merck & Co., Inc.'s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Merck & Co., Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here