Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 809.4% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 148,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,159 shares of the company's stock worth $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6,709.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 408,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $213.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $202.41. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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