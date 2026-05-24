Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,640 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 87,758 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 570,226 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,593,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 105,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of UBER opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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