Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 4,583.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,197 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 264,428 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,086,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,032,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,144,466 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,390,000 after buying an additional 147,198 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. This trade represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

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