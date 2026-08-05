HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of HealthEquity worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,956,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 148.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock worth $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 661,795 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock worth $601,949,000 after purchasing an additional 613,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 573,283 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.6%

HQY stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,970. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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