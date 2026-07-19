Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average of $235.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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