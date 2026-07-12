Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1,711.0% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 181,100 shares of the company's stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,368.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $11,189,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,418,563.20. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HHH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 277,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.12. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Howard Hughes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Howard Hughes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

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