Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $252.60 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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