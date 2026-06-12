Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.3%

ILMN opened at $166.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.77 and a 1 year high of $177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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