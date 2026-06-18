Immersion Capital LLP Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Immersion Capital LLP lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,942 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 124,800 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 16.3% of Immersion Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Immersion Capital LLP's holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,567,154 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $401,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,639 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $8,150,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryanair

In related news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,475.50. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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