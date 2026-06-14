Free Trial
→ Please open before June 12! (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Independent Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FJ Capital Management cut its stake in Independent Bank Corporation by 30% in the fourth quarter, selling 165,106 shares and leaving it with 385,088 shares worth about $12.5 million.
  • Independent Bank reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, topping estimates by $0.02, though revenue came in slightly below forecasts at $58.9 million.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, implying an annualized yield of 3.2%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $37 target price.
  • Interested in Independent Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 165,106 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises about 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Independent Bank worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,911 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 146,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 76,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company's stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Independent Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank's payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $48,174.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,492.07. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.91% of the company's stock.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation NASDAQ: IBCP is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company's offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Independent Bank Right Now?

Before you consider Independent Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Independent Bank wasn't on the list.

While Independent Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
From Traders Agency (Ad)
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines