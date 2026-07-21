Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Negative Sentiment: SEGRO rejected Prologis’ revised takeover offer for the third time, reducing the odds of a deal and weighing on investor sentiment toward PLD. Reuters article

SEGRO rejected Prologis’ revised takeover offer for the third time, reducing the odds of a deal and weighing on investor sentiment toward PLD. Negative Sentiment: Prologis’ sweetened bid was publicly rejected again, suggesting management may need to either walk away or pay up further, both of which can create uncertainty for shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Prologis’ sweetened bid was publicly rejected again, suggesting management may need to either walk away or pay up further, both of which can create uncertainty for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity in Prologis’ stock has climbed within the S&P 500, which points to elevated investor attention but does not by itself explain a clear directional move. Kalkine Media article

Trading activity in Prologis’ stock has climbed within the S&P 500, which points to elevated investor attention but does not by itself explain a clear directional move. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum-focused commentary and “top growth stock” mentions may support the longer-term bull case, but these pieces are less likely to drive today’s trading than the SEGRO news. Zacks article

Momentum-focused commentary and “top growth stock” mentions may support the longer-term bull case, but these pieces are less likely to drive today’s trading than the SEGRO news. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings-related coverage highlighted strong lease signings and an improved outlook, which continues to support the stock’s fundamental backdrop even as merger speculation creates volatility. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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