ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $472.98 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here